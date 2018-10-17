On October 4, 2018, Lawrence Barrash, beloved husband of Evelyn Barrash (nee Abramovitz) of 72 years; loving father of Barbara (late William) Monfried and Michael Barrash (Jerry Newton) and the late Gloria Salkin; father-in-law of James Salkin; adored brother of the late Stanley Barrash; dear brother-in-law of the late Dr. Leonard J. Abramovitz and Norman Brahms; devoted son of the late Etta and Frank Barrash; cherished grandfather of Scott Levenson, Jeremy (Kimberly) Helfand, Melinda (Robert) Stankowski and Elyse (Andrew) Carignano; loving great-grandfather of Alexandra, Kennedy, Palmer, Maya, Regan, Morgan, Logan and Lauren.

Services were held at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, October 7. Interment at Mogan Abraham Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Frank & Etta Barrash Jewish Mediation and Prayer Room at MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, c/o Office of Philanthropy, Russell Morgan Building, Suite 200, 5601 Loch Raven Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21239 or Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.