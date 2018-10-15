On October 12, 2018, Dr. Charles I. Wasserman, MD, beloved husband of Shelley S. Wasserman (nee Sweren); adored father of Teddy (Nell Diamond) Wasserman, Emily J. Wasserman, Alison P. Wasserman and Rachel E. Wasserman; loving grandfather of Henry David Wasserman; cherished brother of Sandra Ceska; devoted son of the late Esther and David Wasserman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, October 14, at 9 a.m. Interment at Epworth Cemetery, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Planned Parenthood of Maryland, P.O. Box 62757, Baltimore, MD 21264 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 212 Northfield Place, Baltimore, MD 21210, on Sunday 7 to 9 p.m. and Monday 7 to 9 p.m. Continuing on Tuesday and Thursday at 210 W. 11th St., New York, NY 10014 from 7 to 9 p.m.