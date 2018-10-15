On October 7, 2018, Stanford Henry Cohan, of Delray Beach, beloved husband of Gail Renee Cohan; loving father of Ronald Steven Cohan and Sandra Lynn Cohan; dear brother of Robert Cohan and the late Daniel Cohan; and dear family relative of Dolly Cohan. Funeral services will be held in Florida on Monday, October 15, 2018. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Stanford’s memory may do so to Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, 900 NW 17th St., Miami, FL 33136 or care of bascompalmer.org.