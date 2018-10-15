On October 14, 2018, Arnold J. Hopkins, devoted husband of the late Phyllis Hopkins (nee Dunn); loving father of Rebecca (Barton) Weinberg, Ann Hopkins and the late Richard Hopkins; adoring grandfather of Andi and Elli Weinberg. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, October 19, at 10 a.m. Interment Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, Maryland. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Special Olympics, 1133 19th St. NW, Washington, DC 20036.