On October 14, 2018, Evelyn Cohen Lowy, beloved mother of Martin (Diane) Lowy, Jean (Ronald) Finglass and Jay (Susanna) Lowy; devoted sister of Beverly (late Nathan) Nackman; loving grandmother of Julie (Luke) Emery, Mara (Joseph) Higgins, Mary (Drew) Klein, Jonathan Lowy and Joshua Lowy; adoring great-grandmother of Kyla and Micah Emery, Audrey and Eliza Higgins, Samantha and Mattie Klein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, October 17, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Crohns & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007. In mourning at 4145 Lotus Circle, Ellicott City, MD 21043 through Thursday evening.