On October 15, 2018, Leonard Herman, who served for six years as an army captain during World War II under General George S. Patton, devoted husband of Esther Herman; loving father of the late Brian Mark Herman and Sally Scharnberg; devoted brother of the late Judith Dickler and Florence Roseman; beloved grandfather of Jamin Bodhi Scharnberg, Lauren Scharnberg, Jeremy Justin Herman and the late Brandon Bennett Herman; adored uncle of Arnold Dickler and Bennett Dickler; cherished son of the late Benjamin and Rebecca Herman. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue on Tuesday, October 16, at noon. In mourning at 1726 Reisterstown Road (DoubleTree by Hilton), Baltimore, MD 21208.