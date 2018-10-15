On October 12, 2018, Herbert T. Gerber, beloved husband of the late Marilyn M. Gerber (nee Miller); cherished father of Paul Scott (Joyce M.) Gerber, Marc Allan Gerber (Laurie MacMurray) and Ronald Bruce (Deborah L.) Gerber; devoted brother of the late Samuel, Nathan and Anna Gerber and Mary Sandler; loving grandfather of Eric Richard (Cindy) Gerber and the late Brian Phillip Gerber; adoring great-grandfather of Maya Sahalee Gerber, MartinEli Gerber and Bram Gerber; dear son of the late Rebecca and Morris Gerber. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Tuesday, October 16, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.