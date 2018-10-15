On October 13, 2018, Florence Coplan (nee Goldberg), beloved wife of the late Sidney Coplan; loving mother of Robert (Diane) Coplan and the late Stuart Coplan; devoted sister of the late Ida Goldberg Havens, Lillian Goldberg, Samuel Goldberg and Benjamin “Bernie” Goldberg; cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Abigail and Jodi; dear aunt of Dr. Anne Havens Waldron and Joseph Havens; devoted daughter of the late Max and Anna Brooke Goldberg; longtime loving companion of the late Kenneth Bank. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, October 15, at 3 p.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 2423 Lightfoot Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209, Monday, after interment and Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. The family will be attending services at Beth Tfiloh.