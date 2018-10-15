On October 11, 2018, Jessica Levy, loving mother of Jaxson Levy; adored daughter of Ellen Levy; dear step-sister of Jason Sherman and Lauren Duarte; cherished granddaughter of Lois Kaplan and Samuel and Trudy Kaplan; adored niece of Shari and Neil Kaplan and Wendy and Joe Quade; loving cousin of Jacob and Rachel Kaplan. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, October 15, at 2 p.m. Interment at Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hebrew Free Loan Association, 5752 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, Maryland 21215. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, receiving 5 to 9 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. on Monday only.