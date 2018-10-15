On October 12, 2018, Lawrence Y. Block, beloved husband of Charlotte Block (nee Stein); loving father of Michael Block and the late Howard Block; dear father-in-law of Marsha Block; adored brother-in-law of Ann Friedman; cherished grandfather of Shaun Kravitz, Scott Block, Lisa Kravitz, Zach Block, Rachel Block and Josh Block; devoted son of the late Selma and Abraham Aaron Block. Also survived by Gilda and Melvin Harf and loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, October 15, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or Shatterproof, 101 Merritt 7 Corporate Park, 1st Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851, shatterproof.org. Lawrence was a longtime and dedicated pharmacist who was passionate about fighting the opioid epidemic. In mourning at the home of Michelle and Michael Grim, 332 Delight Meadows Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Monday following interment and on Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at 2 p.m, with a service at 7 p.m. each evening.