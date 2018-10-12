On October 11, 2018, Dr. Lawrence Feld Honick, devoted husband of Helena M. Honick (nee Magaziner); loving father of Brian Honick, Lisa Honick (Barbara Collurafici), Debra Honick and David Honick (Jamie Bluefeld); dear brother of the late Marion Kaplan; adoring grandfather of Hannah, Benjamin and Noah Honick; beloved brother-in-law of Ron (Beth) Magaziner; beloved son of the late Millie and Dan Honick; also survived by many loving friends and family. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, October 14, at 11 a.m. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 10 Cliffdweller Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Tuesday.