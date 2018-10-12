On October 11, 2018, Dolores R. Rhody (nee Lipkowitz), beloved wife of the late Elmer J. Rhody; loving mother of Jeffrey (Laurie) Rhody; devoted sister of Marvin (Rochelle) Lipkowitz; adored grandmother of Sam Rhody (Jemma Lee) and Jake Rhody. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, October 12, at 12:30 pm. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117. The family will be receiving at 216 Glenn Ellen Circle, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.