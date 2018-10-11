On October 10, 2018, Louis Rosenstock, lifelong Baltimore resident, passed away at 82. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Samuel and Esther (nee Lubitch) Rosenstock. He grew up in Forest Park, graduated from Forest Park High School and the University of North Carolina and later served in the United States Air Force Reserves as an ambulance driver. Mr. Rosenstock was a first-year attendee of Beth Tfiloh camps and later worked as a counselor and lifeguard on the waterfront. It was at Beth Tfiloh that he first spotted his future bride, Esther (nee Bugatch), although the two did not officially start dating until years later when a chance encounter at Hutzler’s department store brought them together again. After a brief engagement, Louis married Esther. The two celebrated their 57th anniversary in April. Over the years, Mr. Rosenstock worked as a salesman in several family businesses, such as Baltimore Soda Fountain and B. Bugatch Furniture.

He was a people person and most enjoyed the times he was able to work alongside his father on the road. When not at work, he had many interests such as listening to Louis Armstrong, playing tennis, cheering on his beloved University of North Carolina Tarheels and professing his hatred of all things Duke. Mr. Rosenstock was the ultimate cheerleader, not only for the UNC Championship basketball team in 1957, but for all of his family and friends. He never missed a game, and proudly cheered for his children and grandchildren, often using a megaphone decorated specifically for their teams. He was proud of his many accomplishments and will be remembered for being a devoted family man, great joke teller, excellent dancer, intriguing storyteller and of course for wearing his signature pants. In his Forest Park yearbook, his quote was “Make us laugh, Louie” – and he did! And while he enjoyed telling a funny story, he most cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren, of whom he was extremely proud.

Mr. Rosenstock is survived by his wife Esther Rosenstock (nee Bugatch); daughters Jill Rosenstock (Daniel Gabel), Ellen Rosenstock (George Bacharach) and Kim (Braeme) Glaun; sister Judy Rosenstock Hyman; brother-in-law Budd (Nan) Bugatch; grandchildren Jessica Gabel, Jamie Gabel, Henry Glaun and Jack Glaun. He is predeceased by parents Samuel and Esther Rosenstock. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, October 12, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish Community Services, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 7121 Park Heights Ave., #409, Baltimore, MD 21215, Friday following interment and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., with a service at 1:30 p.m.