Howard Wexler’s Lasting Impact

Thank you for featuring Howard Wexler in your obituaries (“Humble Obituary Belies Life Behind the Photo,” Sept. 28).

One thing of importance that was omitted was a mention of Howard’s many years of leadership in local Jewish Boy Scouting. Howard was our Scoutmaster at Troop 3, which was sponsored by the now-defunct Randallstown Synagogue Center. I and many others owe a debt of gratitude to Howard for leading and encouraging us throughout our Boy Scouting experience. Between 1971 and 1974, Howard coached and guided me to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout — an early personal milestone that I still cherish today.

Until I eventually became a parent, I never appreciated the time, effort and personal sacrifice Howard put into the numerous meetings, hikes, campouts and summer camps he voluntarily planned and led for our troop. While I was saddened to learn of his passing, your article brought back many fond memories of an unassuming person who helped influence the lives of many who knew him — for the better.