Can a Rabbi Sit on the Fence?

I find Rabbi Chaim Landau’s being “on the fence” in response to President Trump’s actions rather amazing (“My Inner Conflict on Trump,” Sept. 28). He has explained both sides well.

One side is Trump’s deeds, of which we all know. The other side are his personal actions and morals (or the lack thereof) that are so much against what is taught to us based on the lessons of the Ten Commandments, Torah and Talmud.

I felt the rabbi could teach the latter and pass it on to all generations, especially the younger ones that need so much guidance these days.

In general, this country’s needs could be met with a leader of better morals and a desire to put his needs far behind that of our country.