On September 13, 2018, Susan “Sue” Berney Frisch, born on January 16, 1943, passed away peacefully at age 75 in Summerfield, Florida. She is survived by her son Andrew, daughter Emily and sister Jane. She is preceded in death by her husband Gary. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Sue accumulated lifelong friends everywhere she lived. After college at the University of Maryland, she married Gary on May 29, 1969. The two of them started a family and lived in Gaithersburg, Maryland, before moving to Latham, New York, to follow Gary’s career. The family relocated to Buffalo Grove, Illinois, for six years — seeing the kids off to college — before returning to upstate New York in East Syracuse. After Gary passed, Sue relocated to Salisbury, Maryland, and then finally found bridge and Scrabble bliss in The Villages, Florida. She was an accomplished and dedicated bridge player who often traveled for tournaments and recreation.

She was a member of Temple Shalom of Central Florida. Donations in Susan’s name to American Red Cross are welcome and appreciated. Friends and family members may attend a celebration of life service on Sunday, October 21, at 3 p.m., at Temple Shalom of Central Florida, 13563 County Road 101, Oxford, FL 34484, templeshalomcentralfl.org.