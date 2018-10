On October 8, 2018, Ottilie Levenson (nee Grunberg), beloved wife of the late Joseph Levenson; devoted mother of Robert Levenson (Linda Gilbert) and the late Aaron Samuel Levenson; dear grandmother of Candice and Tara; loving daughter of the late Rose and Carol Grunberg. Funeral services and interment will be held at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road on Thursday, October 11, at noon. Please omit flowers.