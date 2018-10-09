On October 9, 2018, S. Robert Fleishman, loving husband of Rosellen Fleishman (nee Jacobson); cherished father of Laurie Fleishman Walowitz (Nate), Doug (Valerie) Fleishman, Larry Plant, Harry Plant (Amy Rao) and Debbie (Denis) Manneville; adored grandfather of Billy Walowitz, Andy Walowitz, Ethan, Isaac and Matthew Plant, Ahna Rao, Alex Rao, Nolan, Morgan and Olivia Plant, Noah, Celine and Nathalie Manneville, Ben Fleishman and Sophie Fleishman; devoted great-grandfather of Alana Sims.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, October 10, at 2 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. The family will be receiving at 3407 Woodvalley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208.