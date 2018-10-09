On October 7, 2018, Joy R. Lichter (nee Lazarus), loving mother of Michael Barry Lichter; beloved sister of Robert Lazarus; beloved daughter of the late Jack and Rosalie Lazarus; also survived by Louis Lichter and many other loving family and friends.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, October 10, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, Maryland. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Sharon Stadd, 1 Regalia Court, Apt. B, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Reception following interment at Martin’s Valley Mansion 594 Cranbrook Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030, with a service at 4 p.m.