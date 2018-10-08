On October 7, 2018, Allan Wallace, 100, beloved husband of the late Rosalind Wallace (nee Seidler) and Barbara Wallace (nee Kreidberg); cherished father of Bill Wallace and Barbara Wallace Warshowsky (Paul Warshowsky); dear stepfather of Lorri Shipp and the late Shelley Whalen; devoted brother of the late Louis Wolovitz and Betty Wolovitz Schorr; loving grandfather of Jeff (Jenn) Coletta; adoring grandfather of Ethan and Paige Coletta; dear stepgrandfather of Jessica and Jensen Shipp, James and Sara Whalen; cherished son of the late Max Wolovitz and Rose Gordon Wolovitz.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane on Tuesday, October 9, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. In mourning at 12086 Windsor Moss, Ellicott City, MD 21044, on Tuesday following interment.