On October 6, 2018, Selma Kitt (nee Macks), loving wife of the late Melvin Gilbert Kitt; loving mother of Martha (Bernard) Hoffman, Susan Kitt (Steven Teitelbaum), Richard (Marci) Kitt and Julie Kitt (Michael Key); dear sister of the late Morton J. Macks; adoring sister-in-law of Louise D. Macks; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth Hoffman Hime (Robert Hime); Jonathan Hoffman, Rebecca Teitelbaum Shulman (Kyle Shulman), Joanna Teitelbaum, Zachary and Jessica Kitt and Aron, Eli and Ada Key; dear daughter of the late Martha and Julius Macks; also survived by her loving caregiver Theresa James.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, October 8, at 2 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Louise D. and Morton Macks Scholarship Fund, c/o Beth Tfiloh, 3300 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD 21209 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, Attention Jewish Hospice Program, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 1 Old Plantation Way (Grey Rock), Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment through 8:30 p.m. and Tuesday 1 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. Shiva continues Wednesday at 7813 Exeter Road, Bethesda, MD 20814, with a service at 7:30 p.m.