On October 6, 2018, Michael David Kadis, dear brother of Deborah Kadis (Jeffrey Carmean) and the late Alan Kadis; adored nephew of the late Reba and Morton Hettleman; beloved son of the late Solomon and Mindel Kadis. Funeral services and interment will be held at Mikro Kodesh-Beth Israel Bowleys Lane on Monday, October 8, at noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Autism Speaks, Attn: Web Gift, 1060 State Road, 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.