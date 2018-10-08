On October 5, 2018, Annette Frank (nee Scherr), beloved wife of the late Leonard S. “Lenny” Frank; loving mother of Ellen Frank and the late Nancy Carp; dear mother-in-law of Mark Carp; cherished sister of Phyllis Baum; adored grandmother of Matthew Carp; devoted friend of Ellen’s partner Mark Gottlieb; cherished daughter of the late Elizabeth and Henry Scherr. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, October 8, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions appreciated in memoriam to Crohns & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6521 Copperfield Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, Monday following interment.
Leave a Reply