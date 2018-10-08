On October 5, 2018, Annette Frank (nee Scherr), beloved wife of the late Leonard S. “Lenny” Frank; loving mother of Ellen Frank and the late Nancy Carp; dear mother-in-law of Mark Carp; cherished sister of Phyllis Baum; adored grandmother of Matthew Carp; devoted friend of Ellen’s partner Mark Gottlieb; cherished daughter of the late Elizabeth and Henry Scherr. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, October 8, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions appreciated in memoriam to Crohns & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6521 Copperfield Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, Monday following interment.