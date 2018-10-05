JCS Offering Two-Part Series on Addiction and Recovery

Jewish Community Services is offering a two-part series on addiction and recovery on Oct. 9 and Oct 23. Both sessions are free and open to the public.

JCS said it is responding to the needs of the community in offering “The Disease of Addiction,” Oct. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Weingberg Park Heights JCC Community Room, which will explore what causes addition and why it is more of a struggle for some people than others.

“Given the response to last fall’s community-wide symposium and the growing impact the opioid epidemic is having on the community, JCS and our partners created this new program to meet the needs of those who want a comprehensive understanding of addiction,” said JCS manager of prevention and education Howard Reznick.

Richard Haber, Medical Director of the JCS Outpatient Mental Health Center, and will give the keynote address “Understanding the Disease of Addiction.” Breakout sessions are to include “Increasing Resiliency in Our Children” with Larry Ziffer of Charles Crane Family Foundation and Susan Kurlander of JCS; “The Unique Challenges of the Orthodox Family” with Aviva Weisbord and Howard Reznick; and “How Can We Help the Addict We Love?” with James Ryan of Ashley Addiction Treatment. Narcan overdose response training is scheduled after the presentation.

“Our goal for the Oct. 9 program is to focus on assisting those dealing with a chemically dependent family member, those who want to do what they can to decrease the odds that their kids will get into drugs and those who are facing the unique challenges that Orthodox families encounter when a member has an addiction problem,” Resnick said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 23, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC Performa room, the second event in the series is set to address treatment options including medication-assisted treatment, behavioral therapies and self-help programs and why no one single option is right for everyone. The address by Marc Fishman of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine will explain “The Range of Treatment Options and Who Does Best Where,” followed by a panel discussion on “Different Paths to Recovery.” Narcan overdose response training will also follow the presentation.

Registration is preferred for one or both programs at jcsbalt.org/addictionprograms or call 410-466-9200.

