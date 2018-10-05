Har Sinai’s Rabbi Joseph Will Not Renew Contract

About three years into her tenure as senior rabbi at Har Sinai Congregation in Owings Mills, Rabbi Linda Joseph will not renew her contract that expires next summer, according to congregation president Anne Berman.

“Rabbi Linda Joseph has informed the leadership of our congregation that she will not be extending her current contract beyond its expiration date of June 30, 2019,” Berman said on Thursday.

Berman said the Har Sinai board was involved in the early stages of contract negotiations with Joseph, when the board received an email from Joseph’s lawyer informing them of her decision.

Joseph, who came to Har Sinai as senior rabbi in 2016, is a native of Melbourne, Australia, and came to the U.S. to study at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, where she was ordained in 1994.

Berman described Joseph as “a wonderful addition to the Reform Jewish clergy community in the greater Baltimore area.”

“Rabbi Joseph is a born storyteller and has walked Har Sinai congregants through many doors with her story sermons, which both entertain and teach timeless lessons of Jewish values,” Berman said. “And she has used grant money to expand access of preschool Jewish children in the Towson/Lutherville area to Jewish activities.”

Joseph could not be reached for comment as of press time.

This has been a year of ups and down, during which the historic synagogue — the oldest continuously Reform shul in the country — was involved in extensive and optimistic explorations of a merger with Temple Oheb Shalom in Baltimore. But talks were put on hold when Oheb Shalom’s Rabbi Steven Fink was accused of alleged sexual impropriety and suspended from the rabbinate by the Central Conference of American Rabbis.

The merger process was suspended by Oheb Shalom in May and Har Sinai subsequently announced in July it was ceasing talks altogether.

An Oheb Shalom spokeswoman said in May that the congregation was going to focus its attention on “managing our own needs at this time. We will continue to evaluate the potential merger with Har Sinai Congregation and expect to have additional details in the coming months.”

Meanwhile, two months later, Joseph said in the congregation’s August newsletter “The Connection” that in July, Har Sinai’s board of trustees “made a turning-point decision, to cease exploration of a merger with Temple Oheb Shalom, and to concentrate our efforts in finding a viable road map for Har Sinai Congregation in the future.”

Berman said the board is embarking on a search process for a new rabbi, which will entail forming a search committee and contacting the Union of Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, through which the congregation will receive a formal search packet, advice on the process and information on rabbis who are looking for a pulpit.

Berman said the congregation will most likely look for an interim rabbi, as interim rabbis are trained to work with congregations in transition and usually serve up to two-year tenures. She will be president through mid-May. This will be the fourth rabbi search process she will be involved in, although as president she will not be on the search committee.

“Rabbi Joseph has indicated that she is interested in helping us create a smooth transition and I certainly take her at her word,” Berman said.

As far as any plans to reignite the merger process with Oheb Shalom, Berman said that is premature as Oheb is still working through the process of terminating Rabbi Fink’s contract.

Berman said she was surprised and sad to learn of Joseph’s decision, but wishes her well in any future pursuits and is grateful for the fresh spirit that Joseph brought to the congregation during her time there.

“Whatever she decides to do and whatever path her rabbinate takes, I hope that it’s wonderful because she’s very inventive. She frequently tells a story as a sermon that is a beautiful story within itself, but expresses Jewish ethics, Jewish values and leaves you thinking,” she said. “It’s different from how things have been done in the past, but the people who are coming up through the ranks now, Gen X, Gen Y, the millennials, don’t want the same old same old.”

“Our congregation wishes Rabbi Joseph all of God’s blessings as she completes her time with us and moves on to the next phase of her rabbinate,” Berman added. “I regret that it came to this, but whatever she chooses to do next in her rabbinate, I hope it’s meaningful and I hope it’s everything she wants it to be.”

