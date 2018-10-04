On October 3, 2018, Ursula B. Krafchick (nee Korbchen), beloved wife of the late Bernard Krafchick; loving mother of Steven (Ellen) Krafchick, David Krafchick and Andrea (James) Voeglein; adored sister of the late Dorothy Lowenthal, Walter Korbchen and Béate Korbchen; cherished grandmother of Ana Krafchick, Samuel Voeglein and Ben Voeglein; dear aunt of the late Stuart Lowenthal; devoted daughter of the late Siegmund and Regina Korbchen.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane on Wednesday, October 10, at 11:30 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 800 Southerly Ave. (Edenwald), Towson, MD 21286.