On October 3, 2018, Jordan Chadrow, beloved father of Michael (Debbie) Chadrow and Karen (Scott) Osborne; devoted brother of Eileen Rock; loving grandfather of Nicole Chadrow, Drew Chadrow, Kaitlyn, Ryan and Justin Osborne. Funeral services and interment will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, Maryland, on Friday, October 5, at 10:45 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. The family will be receiving at 4 Cattail Lane, Severna Park, MD 21146, Friday only.