On October 4, 2018, Selma Schuman (nee Pristoop), beloved wife of the late Joseph Schuman; devoted mother of Rabbi Louis (Shana) Schuman, Leah (Yoel) Lichstein, Frumie Lazarus and Charles (Suzy) Schuman; dear sister of Susan Brooks; loving grandmother of Raizy, Velvel, Zev, Gavriel, Zehava, Ari, Kobi, Akiva, Tehila, Yoni, Katie, Gilah, Jason, Tiffy, Moshe, Chuti, Ariel, Chaim, Hadar, Meir, Shua, Huda, Dovid, Chana, Shmuel, Deena, Ari, Ahuva, Ariella, David and Josh; cherished great-grandmother of Atara, Yael, Ari, Yaara, Avi, Ahuva, Avigayil, Yakov, Adeena, Ayala and Dovi.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, October 4, at 3 p.m. Interment at Agudath Israel Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Ner Israel Rabbinical College 400 Mount Wilson Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208, Attn: Kollel Fund. In mourning at 5905 Key Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215, Thursday and Friday.