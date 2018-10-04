Photographer’s Eclectic Work Embraces Musicians, Wildlife, Rosewood

Owings Mills photographer Stuart Dahne wants visitors to his show, opening Sunday at the Gordon Center for Performing Arts at the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC’s Meyerhoff Gallery, to look beyond the photos and be inspired to do a little creative exploration of their own.

With more than 100 large-format photos taken over a dozen years of subjects ranging from natural landscapes and wildlife to musicians in concert and the Rosewood Hospital Center, Dahne, 60, draws the viewer into his world through his curious, roving lens and his choice of media. Photos are not only printed on paper, but on canvas, metal, metallic paper and even slate.

Dahne, who freelances for the JT, found his interest in photography as a youngster at Camp Airy. A self-taught photographer, Dahne hopes the show, “An Extensive Perspective into One Artist’s Visual Mind… One Moment at a Time,” inspires viewers.

“My goal is that people will understand that you can do this,” he said. “There are ways that anybody can learn to expand their own creativity because that’s what it’s all about. It’s about finding that space within yourself that speaks to you, because all of a sudden stuff clicks.”

He urges people to get outside and explore. He thinks they’d be surprised by what they might find, even inside the beltway.

“The wildlife would blow people away. People just go about their lives and we don’t notice anything different around us,” he said. “I want to show people that there is beauty all around us.”

His personal favorites? His long-lens action-shot triptych of bald eagles in flight.

The Oct. 7 exhibit opener is from 3 to 6 p.m.; the show runs through the end of November. The Meyerhoff Gallery is open during Gordon Center concerts and events at 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave., Owings Mills. For more information, visit gordoncenter.com or stuartdahnephotography.com.

