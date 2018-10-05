Unique Shabbaton Coming to Kol HaLev

Back in January, Dr. Harriette Wimms, a clinical psychologist in Mount Washington, went to a shabbaton in Woodstock, New York. That experience, she said, was “life-transforming.”

“What I experienced at the shabbaton was a type of Judaism that moved it from cerebral to palpable, to something I could just feel with my hands and feel with my heart, and I wanted to bring that to Baltimore,” she said.

Wimms has organized a version of that weekend to be held at Kol HaLev in Lutherville from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14. The shabbaton, called “She Is the Tree of Life: A Weekend Immersion Into the Divine Feminine and Cultivating Joy,” will be led by activists and educators Rabbi Jill Hammer, Shoshana Jedwab and Maria Broom. There will be singing, dancing, discussion and more over the course of the weekend, which will culminate in a Sunday night concert from Jedwab and folk singer SONiA, benefiting Ugandan Jews and disadvantaged youth in Baltimore.

“Bringing them here has been a one-woman show,” said Wimms, who converted to Judaism seven years ago and is now enrolled in Hammer’s clergy training program. “I’ve never really done anything like this before. I’m a psychologist, I’m not an event planner.”

The shabbaton will take place primarily at Kol HaLev, with portions at The Waldorf School of Baltimore. The concert, which is open to the public, will be at The Waldorf School. Register at bit.ly/ TreeShabbaton.