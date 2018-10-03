Trump’s Behavior Is Not Fitting

Kudos to Rabbi Chaim Landau in his Voices article (“My Inner Conflict on Trump,” Sept. 28).

Although I do not embrace Rabbi Landau’s support of President Trump’s Israeli/U.S. decisions, I wholeheartedly support his views of President Trump’s lack of morals and basic behavior fitting our president. As Americans and, even more importantly, as Jews, we have a standard “to be expected from the leader of the free world leading the most powerful country in the world.”

We are witnessing a behavior that repudiates the very essence of Judaism and the values on which this beloved country was founded. We must hold him accountable for his behavior.