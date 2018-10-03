Glaring Error Besmirches Outstanding Article

Alas, Rabbi Landau’s otherwise thoughtful rumination (“My Inner Conflict on Trump,” Sept. 28) contained one glaring error, in asserting that he loves “the way President Trump stands up to dictators, authoritarians and threatening leaders around the world.” Au contraire: The exact opposite is the case.

President Trump has embraced dictators while downplaying human rights abroad and initiating a trade war with long-time democratic allies.

As Dana Milbank of The Washington Post itemized in June, Trump has paid compliments to Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Egyptian dictator Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, the Saudi regime, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, China’s premier Xi Jinping, and, of course, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, President Trump has gone out of his way to alienate and antagonize Europe, Canada and Mexico.