The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore officially kicks off its annual campaign Sunday, Oct. 14, with the Super Sunday Phonathon.

The event is being held at M&T Bank Stadium, and runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers and community members are invited to watch the Baltimore Ravens away game against the Tennessee Titans, with kickoff at 4:25 p.m., and will be entered to win a tour of the Ravens locker room.

“This year should be really great at the stadium,” said Steve Fader, chair of the annual campaign. “We really use the day to bring the community together.”

New gifts of $1,000 or more will be matched for the first thousand dollars, Fader said.

“I think it’s going to be something unique and different,” said Arthur Adler, who is chairing Super Sunday with his fiancée Rachel Goldbloom.

The Associated will also be spotlighting its Make Change campaign, which allows people to register their credit cards to round up to the next dollars on purchases, with that money going to the organization and being matched.

Last year’s annual campaign raised $31.1 million. This year, the hope is to increase that by 10 percent, said Marc B. Terrill, president and CEO of The Associated.

Fader said Super Sunday goes beyond just fundraising.

“It’s not only the campaign goal, it is to bring more donors under the tent,” he said.

Adler hopes having the event at M&T Bank Stadium will introduce Super Sunday to people who otherwise wouldn’t have otherwise known about it.

Fader felt it was his turn to step up and help the Federation.

“I think The Associated has been, for the longest time, and continues to be, I think, the safety net for the Jewish community,” Fader said, “and I think that we all recognize that being involved in The Associated and its constituent agencies and the services they provide makes us a very strong community.”

Adler, whose sister Linda Hurwitz chaired The Associated’s board from 2016-2018, noted that Baltimore is unique that the Federation raises money for its entire system of agencies.

“We’re so lucky in Baltimore to have a system where everybody doesn’t have to do their own fundraising,” he said. “They can concentrate on serving people and doing what they do best.”

For more information, visit associated.org/supersunday.

