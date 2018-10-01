On October 1, 2018, Doris Weikers Kahn (nee Unger), beloved wife of the late Edward L. Kahn and Walter Weikers; devoted mother of Barbara (Stan) Friedman, Susan Weikers Balaban (late Saul Volchok) and Clark (Roni) Weikers; adored stepmother of Barbara Kaufman; dear sister of the late Sydney Unger; adored daughter of the late Celia and Hyman Unger; loving grandmother of Michelle (Pedro) Safier, Caren Friedman (Richard Scholnik), Hilary (Michael) Becker, Jessica Weikers and Joshua (Bekah) Weikers; loving step-grandmother of Mara and Michael Kaufman; cherished great-grandmother of Morgan Whitney Becker, Ezra Wyatt Scholnik, Ariana and Addison Weikers. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, October 3, at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Doris Kahn Entertainment Fund, Levindale Auxillary, 2434 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 11 Slade Ave. Apt. 701, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment with a service at 7:30 p.m., Thursday 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. with service at 7:30 p.m., Friday 2 to 5 p.m. and Sunday 2 to 5 p.m.