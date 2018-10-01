On September 28, 2018, Sandra “Sandi” Mervis (nee Mazer), loving wife of Marvin Mervis; beloved mother of Joy (Michael) Minkove and Philip (Joan) Mervis; dear sister of the late Robert Mazer and Kenneth Mazer; devoted grandmother of Shaun Minkove and Amanda Minkove and Liora, Ana and Asher Mervis; adored daughter of the late Faye and Norman Mazer; loving aunt of Carlie Saunders. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, September 30, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 3915 Sybil Road (McDonogh Manor), Randallstown, MD 21133, immediately following the interment, and Monday and Tuesday beginning at 3 p.m. with services Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 8 a.m.