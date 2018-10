On September 28, 2018, Marvin Arthur Dean, beloved husband of Faith Dean (nee Brodsky); devoted father of the late Sandra Ruth Dean; dear brother of Walter Louis Dean and the late Evelyn Lucille Hornick; cherished grandfather of Sima Gavriella Fried; loving son of the late Joseph and Harriet Dean. Funeral services and interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Saddle Brook, New Jersey, on Sunday, September 30, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 11 Slade Ave. #403, Pikesville, MD 21208.