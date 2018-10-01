On October 1, 2018, Joan Elaine Brothers (nee Harris), beloved wife of Alan Brothers; devoted mother of Lindsey Brothers (Opher Heymann) and Zachary Brothers; cherished sister of Jane Harris Swan, Linda Harris Milligan and the late Willie Harris Jr.; loving sister-in-law of Peter Swan, William Milligan and Mary Harris; adored daughter of Willie Harris Sr. and the late Mary Harris. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, October 3, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, Maryland. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Days End Horse Rescue, P.O. Box 309, Lisbon, MD 21765. In mourning at 2790 Cold Saturday Drive, Finksburg, MD 21048.