On September 30, 2018, Ina Claire Helrich (nee Brunstein), beloved wife of the late Dr. Martin Helrich; devoted mother of Lisa Helrich (Robert Rodriguez) and Dr. Karen L. Helrich (Dr. Bertram Edelstein); loving sister of the late Phyllis Garshman; cherished daughter of the late David and Lillian Brunstein; adored grandmother of Sarah Helrich Edelstein and Naomi Helrich Edelstein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, October 5, at 1 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. In mourning at 3507 Old Post Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208.