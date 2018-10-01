On September 29, 2018, Giora Magen, beloved husband of Carole Magen (nee Smith); devoted father of Tzila (Michael) Rozdilski, Avital (Alpha) Anders, Linor (Ayran) Eylon, Shevach (Lonena) Magen and Gilad (Beth) Magen; dear brother of the late Harry Schildhaus, Leah Jackson and Esther Albaum; loving son of the late Dorothy and Phillip Schildhaus; adoring grandfather of Noach, Rashelle, Talia, Tamir, Ariel, Maya, Sarah, Adam, Lia and Mila. Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road, on Wednesday, October 3, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 7127 Rivers Edge Road (at the residence of Gil Magen), Columbia, MD 21044, immediately following interment Wednesday with a service at 7:45 p.m. and Thursday with a service 7:45 p.m.