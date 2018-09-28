On September 27, 2018, Ferne “Betty” Zilber (nee Freedman), loving wife of the late Raymond Zilber; adoring mother of Judith L. (Benjamin) Myones, Phyllis Z. Rosen, Sharon Z. (Ross) Klavans and the late Barry Stephen Zilber; dear sister of the late Anita (Alexander) Harrison; beloved grandmother of Erica Myones Smith (Dustin Smith), Betsy E. Rosen, Heather R. Rosen, Jordan A. Klavans and the late Rachel J. Myones; cherished daughter of the late Samuel and Rebecca Freedman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, September 30, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Men, Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hatzalah of Baltimore, 2930 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Baltimore, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117. The family will be receiving at Residence Inn 45 Schilling Road, Hunt Valley, MD 21031, through Sunday, October 7, with evening services beginning Wednesday, October 3.