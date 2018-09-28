On September 26, 2018, Beverly Siegel (nee Donner), beloved wife of the late Bernard Siegel; devoted mother of Charles (Robyn) Siegel and Maxine (Scott) Silverman; loving sister of Ellen (Gordon) Wase and Aaron (Dorothy) Donner; cherished daughter of the late Max and Adeline Donner; adored grandmother of Alan and Stacy Siegel and Jonathan and Sophie Silverman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, September 28, at 11 a.m. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201 or The Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 550 North Broadway, Suite 912, Baltimore, MD 21205. The family will be receiving at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, immediately following interment, then on Saturday the family will be receiving from 2 to 5 p.m. at North Oaks, 725 Mount Wilson Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208.