You Should Know… Sydnee Chavis

Have you heard the one about the dentist who was a comedian?

Dr. Sydnee Chavis, 29, a Reisterstown native who now teaches at University of Maryland, Baltimore, School of Dentistry is the punchline to that one, but she takes her work seriously. Chavis specializes in providing dental care to patients with special needs, work that goes back to her time in residency at the University of Michigan. Now back in Baltimore, Chavis, who’s also a standup comedian, spoke to the JT about comedy, her family and the movie “Selena.”

Why did you start doing comedy?

I like making people laugh. I did improv in dental school just to do something other than studying all the time, and when I moved to Michigan I figured I would try the other facet of comedy, and started dabbling in stand-up. It’s just a lot more flexible than improv is. This is so cheesy and I don’t mean it to come off this way, but laughter is the best medicine, and I just really like making people laugh and entertaining people.

Who makes you laugh?

Myself. My family. I have a very loud, typical Jewish family. My boyfriend makes me laugh. I really try to find humor or silliness in most situations.

Most people don’t associate dentistry with comedy. Do you see a connection?

Absolutely. I consider myself a one-person entertainer for a one-person audience, and dentistry is so intimidating and intimate and uncomfortable for patients that if I can lighten the mood a little bit or make them laugh or make them a little more comfortable with comedy and humor, I think that it makes for a much nicer experience for the patient. Maybe it makes them a lot more comfortable with the care and with the whole process of going to the dentist.

Do you have a go-to joke for patients?

One of the quintessential dentist jokes is, “What’s a dentist’s favorite time of day?”

What?

“Tooth-hurty!” Terrible but awesome. The more terrible the joke, the better it is.

When did you know that you wanted to be a dentist?

I think the first inclination that I wanted to be a dentist was when I was about 6 and I was watching the movie “Selena” with Jennifer Lopez. I saw her teeth, her smile, and I remember thinking, “God, she has beautiful teeth. My teeth will never look like that.”

And then, in undergrad, I was generically pre-med and wanted to do something medically based where I could help people. Then I did some volunteerism in both medicine and dentistry, and dentistry was everything that I loved about medicine in terms of taking care of people but with the immediate gratification of having someone being able to come in, either with a problem or in pain, and being able to fix it right away. And it’s very artistic and sculptural. I just really love the idea of being able to fix somebody’s smile or make somebody’s smile, facilitate somebody’s smile.

My niche in dentistry is actually working with patients with special needs. So patients with either intellectual or developmental disabilities, patients who are medically complex.

How did you get started with that?

So, my oldest sister — I’m one of four children — has cerebral palsy and developmental disabilities. Growing up with her, my siblings were all very involved in her care, and my family’s very close, but we experienced how difficult it was to find anybody to help participate in her medical care. Dentistry is actually the most unmet need among the population of people with special needs. And if there was ever a calling I had, I felt like that was something that I could do, work with these patients because I experienced it and knew it and know how to connect with them.

I just want to be able to make a difference in the community of people with special needs and help facilitate a way for them to get care, which is actually why I’m working at the University of Maryland. Because, in academia, it’s a little more supported to be able to go work with this patient population, and I also get to teach dental students how to take care of these patients.

