Federations Create Hurricane Florence Relief Funds

The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore and the Jewish Federation of Howard County have each put forth efforts to support the coastal Carolina communities impacted by Hurricane Florence earlier this month.

With wind gusts reaching more than 100 mph and rainfall that has left major highways under water, homes and lives have been devastated and disrupted. As of press time, at least 43 people have died as a result of the hurricane and subsequent flooding.

The Associated’s press release from Sept. 17 announcing the fund states, “One hundred percent of the donations will go toward relief and recovery efforts. Working with our federation partners at Jewish Federations of North America and around the country, we will work closely with local federations, JCCs and other organizations on the ground to ensure that these communities’ most dire needs are met.”

The Associated recognized that the situation will continue to unfold and they will research additional ways to be of service, but that “for now the most pressing need is money.”

The Associated Press reported on Sept. 21 that five of North Carolina’s top six farming communities were within the area hit hardest by the hurricane, with damages estimated to be in the billions of dollars. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster estimated the damages to the state’s crops to be in excess of $125 million, according to the report. This says nothing of the untold damages done to other businesses, homes, personal property and places of worship.

Monetary donations can be made online at associated.org/florence and checks can be sent to: The Hurricane Florence Relief Fund, The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.

In addition to The Associated’s fund, the Jewish Federation of Howard County has linked from its website to the hurricane relief fund created by The Jewish Federations of North America. Donations can be made at jewishfederations.org/hurricane-relief-fund-2018. Checks can be sent to The Jewish Federations of North America, Wall Street Station, P.O. Box 157, New York, NY 10268.

cgraham@midatlanticmedia.com