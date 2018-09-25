On September 23, 2018, Gail G. Jacobs (nee Goldberg), beloved wife of Stan Jacobs; cherished mother of Melissa (Corey) Bernstein and Brian Jacobs; devoted sister of Raye (Ed) Rose and the late Alan Goldberg and Elliott Goldberg; dear sister-in-law of Philip (late Diane) Jacobs, Marty (Hope) Jacobs, Harriett Goldberg and Marsha Goldberg; loving grandmother of Rachel and Aiden Bernstein; adored daughter of the late Wilbert and Esther Goldberg. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane on Friday, September 28, at noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 8902 Griffin Way, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Sunday.