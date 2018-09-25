On September 25, 2018, Isaac L.”Ike” Rosenberg, beloved husband of Eileen Rosenberg (nee Mutter); devoted father of Lisa A. Siegel (Mark Oster) and Dr. Aaron (Heather) Rosenberg; dear brother of Henrietta Lavin, Helen “Jeanne” Dranoff and the late Harold Rosenberg; adoring grandfather of David Siegel, Jennifer Siegel, Allysa Oster, Sydney Rosenberg and Ella Rosenberg; loving son of the late Abraham and Shirley Rosenberg; also survived by his loving Schnoodle Sam. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, September 27, at 9 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Stella Maris Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093 or National Brian Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA (02458). In mourning at 2430 Autumn View Way, Parkville, MD 21234, immediately following internment through 4 p.m. and continuing from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.