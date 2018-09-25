On September 23, 2018, Harlene Lois Simons (nee Deitchman), beloved wife of Michael Simons; cherished mother of Stevan (Stacy) Simons and Jennifer (Jeffrey) Moffet; adored daughter of Minnie Greenberg and the late Samuel Deitchman; devoted sister of Jeffrey Deitchman; loving grandmother of Jared and Zachary Simons and Logan and Jonah Moffet. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, September 26, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. In mourning at 813 Queens Park Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, immediately following interment, through Friday.