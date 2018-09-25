On September 23, 2018, Janet S. Moss (nee Schwartz), beloved mother of Mark (Sylvia) Moss, Richard (Catherine) Moss and Gary Moss (Jennifer Sousa); devoted sister of the late Dr. Benson (Beverly) Schwartz and Saul (Susan) Schwartz; dear daughter of the late Lillian and David Schwartz; loving grandmother of Zachary, Alison and Genna Moss.

Family and friends celebrate the love-filled life of Janet S. Moss, daughter of M. David and Lillian Schwartz, devoted sister to Benson and Saul and caring mother to Mark, Gary and Rick. Born and raised in Baltimore and a resident of Pikesville for most of her adult years, Janet was wholly devoted to her tight-knit family and faithful friends, some of whom she had known since early childhood. Janet was a steadfast, independent woman who, in the 1960s, returned to school as a mother of three to get her masters degree and in her professional life bettered the lives of many patients at Baltimore’s Sinai Hospital and the Baltimore Correctional facility as a social worker and AIDS social work counselor.

Later in life, Janet in essence served as the head of her family, providing wisdom and loving guidance to her grandchildren, Alison, Genna and Zachary. Until her final weeks, she enjoyed an active life — one she considered unthinkable without her regular book club get-togethers, bridge games, cultural outings, plays and performances, symphony concerts and, perhaps most importantly, Sunday morning news talk programs. For family, friends and co-workers, Janet was a moral compass — unfailingly reliable in her dedication to civility, responsible behavior and empathy for those less fortunate. The enlightened intelligence that guided Janet’s life lives on in all of us who knew and loved her.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown on Wednesday, September 26, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Cancer Research Institute at cancerresearch.org or National Women’s Law Center at nmlc.org.