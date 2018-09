On September 24, 2018, Denise M. Scheinberg (nee Parker), beloved wife of Ron Scheinberg; devoted mother of Brie (Mark) Simone and Brooke (Matthew) Viens; cherished daughter of Naomi and the late Dr. William S. Parker; loving sister of Steven (Reka) Parker, David (Sharon) Parker and the late Betsy Jean Parker; adored grandmother of Zev Simone and Leo Simone. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, September 26, at 9 a.m. Interment at Lubawitz Nusach Ari (Ner Tamid) Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to LUNGevity Foundation, 228 S. Wabash Ave., Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60604. In mourning at 6 Charing Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, on Wednesday, September 26, at 9 a.m.