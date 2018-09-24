On September 24, 2018, Mollie Fishel (nee Krichinsky), beloved wife of the late Earl Fishel; loving mother of Glenda Fishel; cherished sister of the late William Krichinsky, Nathan, Sidney and Harold Krichinsky; devoted daughter of the late Minnie and Morris Krichinsky. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, September 27, at 11 a.m. Interment at Liberty Park of Shaarei Zion Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Humane Society of Wicomico County, 5130 Citation Drive Salisbury, MD 21804 or Worcester County Humane Society, 12330 Eagles Nest Road, Berlin, MD 21811 or 4 Steps Therapeutic Riding Program, 5367 Sixty Foot Road, Parsonsburg, MD 21849 or Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Sharon Stadd, 1 Regalia Court, Apt. B, Owings Mills, MD 21117.