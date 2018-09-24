On September 22, 2018, Dr. Walter Palmer, beloved husband of the late Barbara Palmer (nee Doctor); loving father of Dr. Jeffrey (Dr. Sara) Palmer and Dr. Orrin (Jill) Palmer; cherished brother of the late Harriett Pinkowitz and the late Arline Greenberg; adored grandfather of Dr. Joshua (Eleanore) Palmer, Noah (Hana) Palmer, Devon Palmer and Danielle Palmer; loving great-grandfather of Lev Benjamin Palmer and Suzanne Eva Palmer; devoted son of the late Claire and Herman Pinkowitz.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, September 26, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Cure HHT, P.O. Box 329, Monkton, MD 21111 or National Wildlife Federation, PO Box 1583, Merrifield, VA 22116. The family will be receiving at 725 Mount Wilson Lane (North Oaks), Baltimore, MD 21208 immediately following interment. The family will gather for a meal and time to share memories of Walter. All are welcome. Then on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., the Palmer Family will be receiving visitors at 801 Key Highway, Baltimore, MD 21230, in the residents lounge.